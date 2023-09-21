Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank stocks plummet amid negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 76.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.33 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 76.89 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 77.65, while the low was 75.31. The market capitalization of the company is 84,046.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.05, and the 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,357,007 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.33, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹76.89

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 76.33, which represents a decrease of 0.73% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -0.56.

21 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76.89 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 3,357,007 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 76.89.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.