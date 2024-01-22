Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1534.05 -26.8 -1.72 1694.35 990.25 119026.2 Bank Of Baroda 232.2 1.65 0.72 240.0 146.5 120079.03 Punjab National Bank 104.97 2.83 2.77 102.51 44.41 115582.63 Union Bank Of India 141.65 5.55 4.08 140.15 60.32 96814.2 Indian Overseas Bank 45.26 1.06 2.4 51.0 20.87 85552.32

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 102.95 as against previous close of 102.15 Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 105. The bid price stands at 104.75, while the offer price is 104.8. The offer quantity is 8000, and the bid quantity is also 8000. The open interest for Punjab National Bank is 153,688,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹102.61 and a high of ₹105.69 during the current day's trading session.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹104.97, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹102.14 The stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently ₹104.97, with a percent change of 2.77 and a net change of 2.83. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.77% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 2.83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹105.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹110.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.5 (+7.14%) & ₹0.55 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.3 (-79.31%) & ₹0.15 (-66.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.61% 3 Months 29.05% 6 Months 63.26% YTD 6.74% 1 Year 78.67%

