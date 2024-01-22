Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 102.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.97 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Punjab National Bank saw an open price of 103.72 and a close price of 102.14. The stock reached a high of 105.69 and a low of 102.61 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 115,582.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.51, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 2,784,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

22 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 102.95 as against previous close of 102.15

Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 105. The bid price stands at 104.75, while the offer price is 104.8. The offer quantity is 8000, and the bid quantity is also 8000. The open interest for Punjab National Bank is 153,688,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 102.61 and a high of 105.69 during the current day's trading session.

22 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹104.97, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹102.14

The stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently 104.97, with a percent change of 2.77 and a net change of 2.83. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.77% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 2.83.

22 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 105.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 110.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.5 (+7.14%) & 0.55 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 95.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.3 (-79.31%) & 0.15 (-66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.61%
3 Months29.05%
6 Months63.26%
YTD6.74%
1 Year78.67%
22 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹102.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,784,978. The closing price for the stock was 102.14.

