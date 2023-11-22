Hello User
Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 78.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.03 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had an open price of 78.67 and a close price of 78.43. The stock reached a high of 79.25 and a low of 77.53. PNB has a market capitalization of 85,918.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares on that day was 3,126,331.

22 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹78.43 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a trading volume of 3,126,331 shares. The closing price for the stock was 78.43.

