Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stock Sees Positive Movement

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76.52 and closed at ₹76.33. The stock reached a high of ₹78.27 and a low of ₹74.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹82,582.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79.05, and the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 3,874,114 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹76.54, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 1.54. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.05% and has risen by 1.54 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|40.42%
|6 Months
|60.09%
|YTD
|32.86%
|1 Year
|86.8%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.62. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.62, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.62 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,874,114. The closing price for the shares was ₹76.33.
