Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stock Sees Positive Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.54 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 76.52 and closed at 76.33. The stock reached a high of 78.27 and a low of 74.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is 82,582.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.05, and the 52-week low is 34.25. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 3,874,114 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.54, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹75

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 76.54, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 1.54. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.05% and has risen by 1.54 points.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months40.42%
6 Months60.09%
YTD32.86%
1 Year86.8%
22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.62, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹75

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.62. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.62, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.62 from its previous value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,874,114. The closing price for the shares was 76.33.

