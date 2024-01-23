Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at a price of ₹107.84 and closed at ₹104.97. The stock had a high of ₹107.84 and a low of ₹105.81 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹116,628.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.51 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 478,786 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indusind Bank
|1497.45
|-36.6
|-2.39
|1694.35
|990.25
|116186.43
|Bank Of Baroda
|227.5
|-4.7
|-2.02
|240.0
|146.5
|117648.49
|Punjab National Bank
|101.73
|-3.24
|-3.09
|102.51
|44.41
|112015.06
|Union Bank Of India
|141.75
|0.1
|0.07
|140.15
|60.32
|96882.55
|Canara Bank
|468.15
|-8.55
|-1.79
|471.4
|268.85
|84928.51
Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 106.2 as against previous close of 104.85
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 102.1. The bid price is 101.65 with a bid quantity of 48,000, while the offer price is 101.75 with an offer quantity of 16,000. The stock has a high open interest of 139,800,000, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of ₹101.21 and a high of ₹107.84 on the current day.
Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.2, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹104.97
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹102.2. There has been a decrease of 2.64% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.77.
Top active options for Punjab National Bank
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹105.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹110.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-62.5%) & ₹0.25 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹102.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.8 (+227.27%) & ₹0.9 (+157.14%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.12, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹104.97
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.12. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.85, which implies a decrease of ₹2.85 in the stock price.
Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of ₹101.55 and a high of ₹107.84 on the current day.
Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 106.2 as against previous close of 104.85
Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 104.1. The bid price stands at 103.55 with a bid quantity of 32000, while the offer price is 103.65 with an offer quantity of 32000. The stock has a high open interest of 152,208,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.82, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹104.97
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.82. It has experienced a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, representing the actual decrease in value.
Punjab National Bank Live Updates
Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.92%
|3 Months
|33.07%
|6 Months
|67.73%
|YTD
|9.66%
|1 Year
|84.37%
Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹104.97 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, a total of 478,786 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹104.97.
