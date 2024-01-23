 Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 104.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.2 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at a price of 107.84 and closed at 104.97. The stock had a high of 107.84 and a low of 105.81 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is 116,628.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.51 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 478,786 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:39:53 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1497.45-36.6-2.391694.35990.25116186.43
Bank Of Baroda227.5-4.7-2.02240.0146.5117648.49
Punjab National Bank101.73-3.24-3.09102.5144.41112015.06
Union Bank Of India141.750.10.07140.1560.3296882.55
Canara Bank468.15-8.55-1.79471.4268.8584928.51
23 Jan 2024, 11:29:43 AM IST

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 106.2 as against previous close of 104.85

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 102.1. The bid price is 101.65 with a bid quantity of 48,000, while the offer price is 101.75 with an offer quantity of 16,000. The stock has a high open interest of 139,800,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:26:52 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of 101.21 and a high of 107.84 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11:47 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.2, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹104.97

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 102.2. There has been a decrease of 2.64% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.77.

Click here for Punjab National Bank Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:58 AM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 105.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 110.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.6 (-62.5%) & 0.25 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 102.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.8 (+227.27%) & 0.9 (+157.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38:14 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1512.7-21.35-1.391694.35990.25117369.67
Bank Of Baroda228.95-3.25-1.4240.0146.5118398.34
Punjab National Bank102.07-2.9-2.76102.5144.41112389.44
Union Bank Of India141.25-0.4-0.28140.1560.3296540.81
Canara Bank467.35-9.35-1.96471.4268.8584783.38
23 Jan 2024, 10:36:47 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.12, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹104.97

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 102.12. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.85, which implies a decrease of 2.85 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:27:30 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of 101.55 and a high of 107.84 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:05:32 AM IST

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 106.2 as against previous close of 104.85

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 104.1. The bid price stands at 103.55 with a bid quantity of 32000, while the offer price is 103.65 with an offer quantity of 32000. The stock has a high open interest of 152,208,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:59:16 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.82, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹104.97

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 102.82. It has experienced a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, representing the actual decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.92%
3 Months33.07%
6 Months67.73%
YTD9.66%
1 Year84.37%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹104.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, a total of 478,786 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 104.97.

