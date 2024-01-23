Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Dominates

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1497.45 -36.6 -2.39 1694.35 990.25 116186.43 Bank Of Baroda 227.5 -4.7 -2.02 240.0 146.5 117648.49 Punjab National Bank 101.73 -3.24 -3.09 102.51 44.41 112015.06 Union Bank Of India 141.75 0.1 0.07 140.15 60.32 96882.55 Canara Bank 468.15 -8.55 -1.79 471.4 268.85 84928.51

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 106.2 as against previous close of 104.85 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 102.1. The bid price is 101.65 with a bid quantity of 48,000, while the offer price is 101.75 with an offer quantity of 16,000. The stock has a high open interest of 139,800,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of ₹101.21 and a high of ₹107.84 on the current day.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.2, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹104.97 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹102.2. There has been a decrease of 2.64% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.77.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹105.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹110.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-62.5%) & ₹0.25 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹102.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.8 (+227.27%) & ₹0.9 (+157.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1512.7 -21.35 -1.39 1694.35 990.25 117369.67 Bank Of Baroda 228.95 -3.25 -1.4 240.0 146.5 118398.34 Punjab National Bank 102.07 -2.9 -2.76 102.51 44.41 112389.44 Union Bank Of India 141.25 -0.4 -0.28 140.15 60.32 96540.81 Canara Bank 467.35 -9.35 -1.96 471.4 268.85 84783.38

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.92% 3 Months 33.07% 6 Months 67.73% YTD 9.66% 1 Year 84.37%