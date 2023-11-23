Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹78. The stock closed at ₹78.03, with a high of ₹78.27 and a low of ₹76.01. PNB's market capitalization is ₹84,102.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 1,915,300.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.