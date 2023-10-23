Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

The open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the last day was ₹73.99. The close price was ₹74, with a high of ₹74.59 and a low of ₹71.85. The market cap of PNB is ₹79,576.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹83.45 and ₹35.5 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,083,249 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 71.75. The bid price stands at 71.65, while the offer price is 71.75. The offer quantity is 64,000, and the bid quantity is 80,000. The open interest for PNB is 146,080,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 74.31 10 Days 74.72 20 Days 77.13 50 Days 70.53 100 Days 63.53 300 Days 57.09

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.31, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹71.31. It has experienced a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, implying a decline in the stock price.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-50.0%) & ₹0.45 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (+50.0%) & ₹1.7 (+61.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹70.81 and a high price of ₹73.65 for the current day.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.18, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹71.18. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.51. This represents a net change of -1.09.

Punjab National Bank Live Updates PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK More Information

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.56, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is ₹71.56. It has experienced a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.71, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1452.9 -16.3 -1.11 1475.5 990.25 112729.81 Bank Of Baroda 199.75 -2.55 -1.26 219.6 129.65 103297.96 Punjab National Bank 71.64 -0.63 -0.87 83.45 35.5 78882.92 Indian Overseas Bank 38.38 -2.04 -5.05 51.0 17.05 72547.46 Union Bank Of India 96.9 -4.2 -4.15 113.4 42.6 66228.7

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹71.12 and a high price of ₹73.65 on the current day.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.25 (-37.5%) & ₹0.55 (-38.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (+37.5%) & ₹1.5 (+42.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.45, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹71.45. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.82, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.82. This suggests that PNB stock has experienced a decline in value.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1454.8 -14.4 -0.98 1475.5 990.25 112877.23 Bank Of Baroda 199.85 -2.45 -1.21 219.6 129.65 103349.67 Punjab National Bank 71.58 -0.69 -0.95 83.45 35.5 78816.85 Indian Overseas Bank 38.47 -1.95 -4.82 51.0 17.05 72717.58 Union Bank Of India 97.2 -3.9 -3.86 113.4 42.6 66433.75

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Punjab National Bank stock is ₹71.56, while the high price is ₹73.65.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35 Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 72.3, with a bid price of 72.15 and an offer price of 72.25. The offer quantity stands at 80,000, while the bid quantity is at 32,000. The stock's open interest is reported to be at 157,824,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹71.95. There has been a decrease of 0.44% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the value of PNB's stock.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1459.3 -9.9 -0.67 1475.5 990.25 113226.39 Bank Of Baroda 200.0 -2.3 -1.14 219.6 129.65 103427.24 Punjab National Bank 72.32 0.05 0.07 83.45 35.5 79631.66 Indian Overseas Bank 38.94 -1.48 -3.66 51.0 17.05 73605.99 Union Bank Of India 98.15 -2.95 -2.92 113.4 42.6 67083.05

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-25.0%) & ₹0.75 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (+0.0%) & ₹1.2 (+14.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.29, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current data shows that Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is priced at ₹72.29, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a relatively stable performance of PNB stock in the market.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹71.84 and a high price of ₹73.65 for the current day.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is trading at a spot price of 72.9. The bid price is 72.65, while the offer price is 72.75. The offer quantity stands at 80,000, with a bid quantity of 112,000. The stock has an open interest of 165,600,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.64, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹72.27 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹72.64. There has been a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.37. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the value has gone up by 0.37.

Punjab National Bank Live Updates PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK More Information

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.92% 3 Months 17.69% 6 Months 49.74% YTD 27.99% 1 Year 78.4%

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.27, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹74 The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹72.27. The percent change is -2.34%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.73, suggesting a decline in the value of the stock.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,083,249. The closing price for the day was ₹74.