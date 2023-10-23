Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 72.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.31 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

The open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the last day was 73.99. The close price was 74, with a high of 74.59 and a low of 71.85. The market cap of PNB is 79,576.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 83.45 and 35.5 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,083,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 71.75. The bid price stands at 71.65, while the offer price is 71.75. The offer quantity is 64,000, and the bid quantity is 80,000. The open interest for PNB is 146,080,000.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days74.31
10 Days74.72
20 Days77.13
50 Days70.53
100 Days63.53
300 Days57.09
23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.31, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 71.31. It has experienced a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, implying a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-50.0%) & 0.45 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (+50.0%) & 1.7 (+61.9%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 70.81 and a high price of 73.65 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.18, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 71.18. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.51. This represents a net change of -1.09.

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.56, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is 71.56. It has experienced a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.71, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1452.9-16.3-1.111475.5990.25112729.81
Bank Of Baroda199.75-2.55-1.26219.6129.65103297.96
Punjab National Bank71.64-0.63-0.8783.4535.578882.92
Indian Overseas Bank38.38-2.04-5.0551.017.0572547.46
Union Bank Of India96.9-4.2-4.15113.442.666228.7
23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 71.12 and a high price of 73.65 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-37.5%) & 0.55 (-38.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (+37.5%) & 1.5 (+42.86%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.45, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 71.45. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.82, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.82. This suggests that PNB stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1454.8-14.4-0.981475.5990.25112877.23
Bank Of Baroda199.85-2.45-1.21219.6129.65103349.67
Punjab National Bank71.58-0.69-0.9583.4535.578816.85
Indian Overseas Bank38.47-1.95-4.8251.017.0572717.58
Union Bank Of India97.2-3.9-3.86113.442.666433.75
23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Punjab National Bank stock is 71.56, while the high price is 73.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35

Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 72.3, with a bid price of 72.15 and an offer price of 72.25. The offer quantity stands at 80,000, while the bid quantity is at 32,000. The stock's open interest is reported to be at 157,824,000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹71.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 71.95. There has been a decrease of 0.44% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the value of PNB's stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1459.3-9.9-0.671475.5990.25113226.39
Bank Of Baroda200.0-2.3-1.14219.6129.65103427.24
Punjab National Bank72.320.050.0783.4535.579631.66
Indian Overseas Bank38.94-1.48-3.6651.017.0573605.99
Union Bank Of India98.15-2.95-2.92113.442.667083.05
23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 73.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 0.75 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (+0.0%) & 1.2 (+14.29%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.29, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current data shows that Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is priced at 72.29, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a relatively stable performance of PNB stock in the market.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 71.84 and a high price of 73.65 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 72.4 as against previous close of 72.35

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is trading at a spot price of 72.9. The bid price is 72.65, while the offer price is 72.75. The offer quantity stands at 80,000, with a bid quantity of 112,000. The stock has an open interest of 165,600,000.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.64, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹72.27

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 72.64. There has been a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.37. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the value has gone up by 0.37.

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.92%
3 Months17.69%
6 Months49.74%
YTD27.99%
1 Year78.4%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.27, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹74

The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 72.27. The percent change is -2.34%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.73, suggesting a decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,083,249. The closing price for the day was 74.

