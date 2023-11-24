Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at ₹76.52 and closed at ₹76.38. The stock reached a high of ₹77.14 and a low of ₹76.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84,300.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 1,689,221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹76.83. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.27, which implies that the stock price has increased by 0.27 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.83%
|3 Months
|20.39%
|6 Months
|54.18%
|YTD
|35.61%
|1 Year
|52.04%
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is ₹76.85 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.38% and the net change is an increase of 0.29.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 1,689,221 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹76.38.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!