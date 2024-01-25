Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 98.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.14 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 99.31 and closed at 98.79. The stock reached a high of 102.6 and a low of 97.8 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is 112,466.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.51 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334,415 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.14%
3 Months32.54%
6 Months61.84%
YTD6.74%
1 Year84.14%
25 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹102.14, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹98.79

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 102.14. There has been a percent change of 3.39, which indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 3.35, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹98.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,334,415. The closing price of the shares was 98.79.

