Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Soars in Trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹99.31 and closed at ₹98.79. The stock reached a high of ₹102.6 and a low of ₹97.8 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹112,466.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.51 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334,415 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.14%
|3 Months
|32.54%
|6 Months
|61.84%
|YTD
|6.74%
|1 Year
|84.14%
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.14. There has been a percent change of 3.39, which indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 3.35, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,334,415. The closing price of the shares was ₹98.79.
