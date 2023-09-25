Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.49 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 75.62 and closed at 75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 77.79 and a low of 75.08 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is 85,324.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.05 and the 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,664,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹77.49, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹75

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 77.49. There has been a 3.32% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.49. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value, resulting in an increase in the price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 5,664,823 shares with a closing price of 75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.