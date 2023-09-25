Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹75.62 and closed at ₹75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹77.79 and a low of ₹75.08 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹85,324.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79.05 and the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,664,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.