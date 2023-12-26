Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees surge in trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹90.32 and closed at ₹89.83. The stock's high for the day was ₹90.44, while the low was ₹88.35. PNB's market capitalization is currently at ₹98,240.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹92.35, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. On the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 2,236,416 shares.
Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 89.4. The bid price stands at 89.3, while the offer price is 89.4. The offer quantity is 72,000, and the bid quantity is 56,000. The stock has an open interest of 141,344,000.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹89.43. There has been a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|6.91%
|6 Months
|76.73%
|YTD
|58.1%
|1 Year
|66.05%
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is ₹89.22 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.61, indicating a decrease of ₹0.61. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, there were 2,236,416 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.83.
