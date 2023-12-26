Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees surge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 89.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.43 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 90.32 and closed at 89.83. The stock's high for the day was 90.44, while the low was 88.35. PNB's market capitalization is currently at 98,240.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 92.35, and the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 2,236,416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank December futures opened at 90.0 as against previous close of 89.2

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 89.4. The bid price stands at 89.3, while the offer price is 89.4. The offer quantity is 72,000, and the bid quantity is 56,000. The stock has an open interest of 141,344,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹89.43, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹89.22

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 89.43. There has been a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.21.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months6.91%
6 Months76.73%
YTD58.1%
1 Year66.05%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹89.22, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹89.83

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is 89.22 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.61, indicating a decrease of 0.61. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹89.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, there were 2,236,416 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 89.83.

