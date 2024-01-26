Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Soars in Trading Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹102.58, the close price was ₹102.14, the highest price reached during the day was ₹106.1, and the lowest price was ₹100.7. The market capitalization of PNB stands at ₹115,186.23 crore. PNB's 52-week high is ₹102.51, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for PNB was 5,370,946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.09%
|3 Months
|33.62%
|6 Months
|67.47%
|YTD
|9.14%
|1 Year
|94.6%
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹104.61, which represents a 2.42 percent increase. The net change is 2.47, indicating that the stock has gained 2.47 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Punjab National Bank has experienced a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (BSE: PNB) had a trading volume of 5,370,946 shares. The stock closed at a price of ₹102.14.
