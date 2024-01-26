Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Soars in Trading Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹102.58, the close price was ₹102.14, the highest price reached during the day was ₹106.1, and the lowest price was ₹100.7. The market capitalization of PNB stands at ₹115,186.23 crore. PNB's 52-week high is ₹102.51, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for PNB was 5,370,946 shares.

