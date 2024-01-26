Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 102.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.61 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 102.58, the close price was 102.14, the highest price reached during the day was 106.1, and the lowest price was 100.7. The market capitalization of PNB stands at 115,186.23 crore. PNB's 52-week high is 102.51, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for PNB was 5,370,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.09%
3 Months33.62%
6 Months67.47%
YTD9.14%
1 Year94.6%
26 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹104.61, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹102.14

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 104.61, which represents a 2.42 percent increase. The net change is 2.47, indicating that the stock has gained 2.47 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Punjab National Bank has experienced a positive movement.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹102.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (BSE: PNB) had a trading volume of 5,370,946 shares. The stock closed at a price of 102.14.

