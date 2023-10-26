comScore
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹69.81, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹69.45
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹69.81, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹69.45

28 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 69.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.81 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National BankPremium
Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 69.93 and closed at 69.7. The stock reached a high of 71.4 and a low of 68.52. PNB has a market capitalization of 76,471.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,822,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:31:34 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹69.81, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹69.45

Today, the closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock was 69.81, which represents a 0.52% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 0.36 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was 69.45.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:35 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1414.151.450.11475.5990.25109723.22
Bank Of Baroda189.3-5.55-2.85219.6142.4597893.89
Punjab National Bank69.810.360.5283.4538.9576867.9
Union Bank Of India94.75-0.35-0.37113.448.5564759.23
Indian Overseas Bank38.4-0.52-1.3451.017.8572585.26
26 Oct 2023, 05:39:53 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 67.34 and a high price of 70.30 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25:56 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 69.5 as against previous close of 69.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 69.7. The bid price for the stock is 69.55, while the offer price is 69.65. The offer quantity stands at 96,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 47,456,000 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:13 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹69.82, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 69.82. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.37.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15:46 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is 38.90, while the 52 week high price is 83.50.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:38 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1420.457.750.551475.5990.25110212.03
Bank Of Baroda188.7-6.15-3.16219.6142.4597583.6
Punjab National Bank69.27-0.18-0.2683.4538.9576273.3
Union Bank Of India93.8-1.3-1.37113.448.5564109.93
Indian Overseas Bank38.23-0.69-1.7751.017.8572263.92
26 Oct 2023, 02:40:43 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.35 (-10.0%) & 3.05 (-6.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.4 (+7.69%) & 3.55 (+10.94%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38:40 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹69.29, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 69.29 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.16, indicating a decrease of 0.16. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25:46 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 67.34 and a high price of 70.30.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13:49 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 69.5 as against previous close of 69.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 68.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 68.55. The offer quantity stands at 48,000, while the bid quantity is 16,000. The open interest for PNB is at 46,736,000.

26 Oct 2023, 01:49:55 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹68.51, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 68.51. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.94, suggesting a decrease of 0.94 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:03 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days73.20
10 Days74.36
20 Days76.74
50 Days70.69
100 Days63.71
300 Days57.20
26 Oct 2023, 01:32:36 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.2 (-20.0%) & 2.9 (-10.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.4 (+7.69%) & 1.2 (+20.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:28:01 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 67.34 and a high price of 69.42 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11:38 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹68.92, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 68.92. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.53, which means there has been a decrease of 0.53 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54:21 PM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:25 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 69.5 as against previous close of 69.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 68.65, while the offer price stands at 68.75. There is a higher offer quantity of 384,000 compared to the bid quantity of 32,000. The open interest for PNB is at 51,696,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41:59 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1413.50.80.061475.5990.25109672.79
Bank Of Baroda191.1-3.75-1.92219.6142.4598824.73
Punjab National Bank68.44-1.01-1.4583.4538.9575359.39
Union Bank Of India93.0-2.1-2.21113.448.5563563.15
Indian Overseas Bank37.36-1.56-4.0151.017.8570619.41
26 Oct 2023, 12:40:37 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹68.4, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is 68.4. There has been a decrease in the stock's price by 1.51%, resulting in a net change of -1.05.

Click here for Punjab National Bank AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:23:58 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of 67.34 and reached a high of 69.42 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01:09 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (-30.0%) & 0.1 (-84.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.75 (+34.62%) & 2.5 (+150.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:57:29 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹68.25, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 68.25 with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -1.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:39:19 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1399.8-12.9-0.911475.5990.25108609.81
Bank Of Baroda190.25-4.6-2.36219.6142.4598385.17
Punjab National Bank67.64-1.81-2.6183.4538.9574478.51
Union Bank Of India91.85-3.25-3.42113.448.5562777.16
Indian Overseas Bank36.88-2.04-5.2451.017.8569712.1
26 Oct 2023, 11:36:52 AM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 69.5 as against previous close of 69.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a current spot price of 67.4. The bid and offer prices are 67.4 and 67.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 48,000 and 16,000. The open interest stands at 55,136,000.

26 Oct 2023, 11:27:18 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 67.34 and a high of 69.42.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14:26 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹67.78, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 67.78, with a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -1.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.4% and the value has decreased by 1.67. This suggests that PNB's stock performance is currently negative.

26 Oct 2023, 10:52:33 AM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.15 (-76.92%) & 1.1 (-26.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.7 (+30.77%) & 4.05 (+26.56%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:07 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹67.95, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 67.95, with a percent change of -2.16 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.16% and the value has decreased by 1.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30:00 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1396.55-16.15-1.141475.5990.25108357.64
Bank Of Baroda189.7-5.15-2.64219.6142.4598100.74
Punjab National Bank67.45-2.0-2.8883.4538.9574269.3
Union Bank Of India91.3-3.8-4.0113.448.5562401.24
Indian Overseas Bank36.96-1.96-5.0451.017.8569863.32
26 Oct 2023, 10:17:51 AM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 69.5 as against previous close of 69.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68. The bid price is 67.95, while the offer price is 68.05. The offer quantity stands at 80,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 48,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 61,712,000.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10:03 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 67.37 and a high of 69.42 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:05:09 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:46 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹67.7, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 67.7, with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.52% and has dropped by 1.75.

26 Oct 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.31%
3 Months14.62%
6 Months38.31%
YTD23.12%
1 Year60.51%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19:01 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹68.99, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹69.45

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 68.99, with a net change of -0.46 and a percent change of -0.66. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% from its previous value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:11:07 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹69.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 4,822,697 shares. The closing price for the day was 69.7.

