Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at 69.81, up 0.52% from yesterday's 69.45

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹69.93 and closed at ₹69.7. The stock reached a high of ₹71.4 and a low of ₹68.52. PNB has a market capitalization of ₹76,471.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,822,697 shares.
Today, the closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock was ₹69.81, which represents a 0.52% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 0.36 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹69.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indusind Bank
|1414.15
|1.45
|0.1
|1475.5
|990.25
|109723.22
|Bank Of Baroda
|189.3
|-5.55
|-2.85
|219.6
|142.45
|97893.89
|Punjab National Bank
|69.81
|0.36
|0.52
|83.45
|38.95
|76867.9
|Union Bank Of India
|94.75
|-0.35
|-0.37
|113.4
|48.55
|64759.23
|Indian Overseas Bank
|38.4
|-0.52
|-1.34
|51.0
|17.85
|72585.26
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of ₹67.34 and a high price of ₹70.30 today.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 69.7. The bid price for the stock is 69.55, while the offer price is 69.65. The offer quantity stands at 96,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 47,456,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹69.82. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.37.
The 52 week low price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is 38.90, while the 52 week high price is 83.50.
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (-10.0%) & ₹3.05 (-6.15%) respectively.
Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (+7.69%) & ₹3.55 (+10.94%) respectively.
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹69.29 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.16, indicating a decrease of ₹0.16. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.
Today, Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹67.34 and a high price of ₹70.30.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 68.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 68.55. The offer quantity stands at 48,000, while the bid quantity is 16,000. The open interest for PNB is at 46,736,000.
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹68.51. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.94, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.94 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|73.20
|10 Days
|74.36
|20 Days
|76.74
|50 Days
|70.69
|100 Days
|63.71
|300 Days
|57.20
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-20.0%) & ₹2.9 (-10.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (+7.69%) & ₹1.2 (+20.0%) respectively.
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹67.34 and a high price of ₹69.42 on the current day.
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹68.92. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.53, which means there has been a decrease of ₹0.53 in the stock price.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 68.65, while the offer price stands at 68.75. There is a higher offer quantity of 384,000 compared to the bid quantity of 32,000. The open interest for PNB is at 51,696,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is ₹68.4. There has been a decrease in the stock's price by 1.51%, resulting in a net change of -1.05.
The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of ₹67.34 and reached a high of ₹69.42 on the current day.
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (-30.0%) & ₹0.1 (-84.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (+34.62%) & ₹2.5 (+150.0%) respectively.
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹68.25 with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -1.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a current spot price of 67.4. The bid and offer prices are 67.4 and 67.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 48,000 and 16,000. The open interest stands at 55,136,000.
Today, Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹67.34 and a high of ₹69.42.
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹67.78, with a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -1.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.4% and the value has decreased by ₹1.67. This suggests that PNB's stock performance is currently negative.
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-76.92%) & ₹1.1 (-26.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹65.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (+30.77%) & ₹4.05 (+26.56%) respectively.
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹67.95, with a percent change of -2.16 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.16% and the value has decreased by ₹1.5.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 68. The bid price is 67.95, while the offer price is 68.05. The offer quantity stands at 80,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 48,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 61,712,000.
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹67.37 and a high of ₹69.42 on the current day.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹67.7, with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.52% and has dropped by ₹1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.31%
|3 Months
|14.62%
|6 Months
|38.31%
|YTD
|23.12%
|1 Year
|60.51%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹68.99, with a net change of -0.46 and a percent change of -0.66. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% from its previous value.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 4,822,697 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹69.7.
