Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹77.66 and closed at ₹77.49. The stock had a high of ₹80.55 and a low of ₹76.55. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹88,341.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79.05, while the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,323,041 shares.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹79.75 and a high price of ₹81.35 for the current day.

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 80.05 as against previous close of 80.2 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 80.55. The bid price stands at 80.45, while the offer price is 80.5. There is a bid quantity of 64,000 shares and an offer quantity of 32,000 shares. The stock's open interest is at 128,352,000.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.72, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹80.23 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹80.72. There has been a 0.61 percent change, with a net change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.49, or 0.61 percent.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.16% 3 Months 52.07% 6 Months 76.07% YTD 42.07% 1 Year 110.22%

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.23, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹77.49 The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is ₹80.23. There has been a 3.54 percent change, with a net change of 2.74. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.54 percent or ₹2.74.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.49 on last trading day On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 5,323,041 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was ₹77.49.