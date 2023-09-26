Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹77.66 and closed at ₹77.49. The stock had a high of ₹80.55 and a low of ₹76.55. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹88,341.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79.05, while the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,323,041 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹79.75 and a high price of ₹81.35 for the current day.
Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 80.05 as against previous close of 80.2
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 80.55. The bid price stands at 80.45, while the offer price is 80.5. There is a bid quantity of 64,000 shares and an offer quantity of 32,000 shares. The stock's open interest is at 128,352,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Punjab National Bank Live Updates
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.72, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹80.23
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹80.72. There has been a 0.61 percent change, with a net change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.49, or 0.61 percent.
Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.16%
|3 Months
|52.07%
|6 Months
|76.07%
|YTD
|42.07%
|1 Year
|110.22%
Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.23, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹77.49
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is ₹80.23. There has been a 3.54 percent change, with a net change of 2.74. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.54 percent or ₹2.74.
Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.49 on last trading day
On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 5,323,041 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was ₹77.49.
