Tue Sep 26 2023 10:10:54
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 80.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.72 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National BankPremium
Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 77.66 and closed at 77.49. The stock had a high of 80.55 and a low of 76.55. The market capitalization of PNB is 88,341.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.05, while the 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,323,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:11:52 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 79.75 and a high price of 81.35 for the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 10:07:11 AM IST

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 80.05 as against previous close of 80.2

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 80.55. The bid price stands at 80.45, while the offer price is 80.5. There is a bid quantity of 64,000 shares and an offer quantity of 32,000 shares. The stock's open interest is at 128,352,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:48:28 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.72, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹80.23

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 80.72. There has been a 0.61 percent change, with a net change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.49, or 0.61 percent.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.16%
3 Months52.07%
6 Months76.07%
YTD42.07%
1 Year110.22%
26 Sep 2023, 09:09:33 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹80.23, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹77.49

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is 80.23. There has been a 3.54 percent change, with a net change of 2.74. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.54 percent or 2.74.

26 Sep 2023, 08:01:48 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.49 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 5,323,041 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was 77.49.

