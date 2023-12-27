Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 88.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.08 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 89.87 and closed at 89.22. The stock reached a high of 90.4 and a low of 88.25. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at 97,469.51 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.35, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares on that day was 2,479,411.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹89.08, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹88.52

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 89.08. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.56, meaning the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹89.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 2,479,411 shares with a closing price of 89.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.