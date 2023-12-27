Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's stock sees gains in today's trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹89.87 and closed at ₹89.22. The stock reached a high of ₹90.4 and a low of ₹88.25. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at ₹97,469.51 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.35, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares on that day was 2,479,411.
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹89.08. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.56, meaning the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 2,479,411 shares with a closing price of ₹89.22.
