Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹80.39 and closed at ₹80.23. The stock had a high of ₹81.35 and a low of ₹79.07. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹87,361.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹80.55, while the 52-week low is ₹34.25. On the BSE, there were 5,591,911 shares traded for PNB.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹79.92. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.58, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, PNB stock seems to be experiencing a modest upward trend.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank's BSE volume was 5,591,911 shares, and the closing price was ₹80.23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!