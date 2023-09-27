Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 79.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.92 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 80.39 and closed at 80.23. The stock had a high of 81.35 and a low of 79.07. The market capitalization of PNB is 87,361.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 80.55, while the 52-week low is 34.25. On the BSE, there were 5,591,911 shares traded for PNB.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹79.92, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹79.34

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 79.92. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.58, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, PNB stock seems to be experiencing a modest upward trend.

27 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹80.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's BSE volume was 5,591,911 shares, and the closing price was 80.23.

