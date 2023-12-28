Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹89.08 and closed at ₹88.52. The stock had a high of ₹92.1 and a low of ₹89.05. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹101,048.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.35, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 6,201,267.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.