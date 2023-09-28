Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹79.92. The stock closed at ₹79.34, with a high of ₹81.85 and a low of ₹79.5. The market capitalization for PNB is ₹89,761.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹81.35 and its 52-week low is ₹34.25. On the BSE, there were 3,839,589 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
