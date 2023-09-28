Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 79.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.52 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, the open price for Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 79.92. The stock closed at 79.34, with a high of 81.85 and a low of 79.5. The market capitalization for PNB is 89,761.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 81.35 and its 52-week low is 34.25. On the BSE, there were 3,839,589 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹79.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 3,839,589 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 79.34.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.