Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at ₹92.7 and closed at ₹91.77. The highest price reached during the day was ₹97.7, while the lowest price was ₹92.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,298.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.35, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 12,894,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
