LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.56 %. The stock closed at 104.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.38 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 102.58 and closed at 102.14. The stock had a high of 106.1 and a low of 100.7. The market capitalization of PNB is 115,186.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.84 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,946 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33:50 AM IST

PNB share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1531.818.751.241694.35990.25118851.63
Bank Of Baroda232.054.92.16240.0146.5120001.46
Punjab National Bank108.463.853.68107.8444.41119425.47
Union Bank Of India143.553.22.28145.0560.3298112.8
IDBI Bank86.442.883.4586.9742.8892943.76
29 Jan 2024, 11:33:36 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 105.44 and a high of 109.48 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30:29 AM IST

PNB January futures opened at 107.5 as against previous close of 105.25

PNB is the stock name for Punjab National Bank, with a spot price of 108.8. The bid price is 109.35 and the offer price is 109.45. The offer quantity is 16000 and the bid quantity is 32000. The open interest for PNB is 251736000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:05:12 AM IST

PNB share price Live :PNB trading at ₹109.38, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹104.61

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 109.38, which represents a 4.56% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 4.77, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51:06 AM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 29 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 110.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 105.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 5.45 (+22.47%) & 8.05 (+24.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 29 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 90.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 1.7 (-49.25%) & 0.45 (-57.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:40:25 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:33:13 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹108.54, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹104.61

The stock price of Punjab National Bank is currently 108.54. It has experienced a percent change of 3.76, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.93, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31:57 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 105.44 and a high of 109.19 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:12:23 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:14 AM IST

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 107.5 as against previous close of 105.25

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 105.95. The bid price stands at 106.05 with a bid quantity of 104,000. On the other hand, the offer price is 106.15 with an offer quantity of 56,000. The open interest for Punjab National Bank is 261,872,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:32 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹105.94, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹104.61

As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 105.94. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.33.

29 Jan 2024, 09:39:59 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.09%
3 Months33.62%
6 Months67.47%
YTD9.14%
1 Year94.6%
29 Jan 2024, 09:23:01 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹105.7, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹104.61

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 105.7, representing a 1.04% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 1.09.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹102.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank recorded a volume of 5,370,946 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 102.14.

