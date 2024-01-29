PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

PNB share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1531.8 18.75 1.24 1694.35 990.25 118851.63 Bank Of Baroda 232.05 4.9 2.16 240.0 146.5 120001.46 Punjab National Bank 108.46 3.85 3.68 107.84 44.41 119425.47 Union Bank Of India 143.55 3.2 2.28 145.05 60.32 98112.8 IDBI Bank 86.44 2.88 3.45 86.97 42.88 92943.76

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹105.44 and a high of ₹109.48 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB January futures opened at 107.5 as against previous close of 105.25 PNB is the stock name for Punjab National Bank, with a spot price of 108.8. The bid price is 109.35 and the offer price is 109.45. The offer quantity is 16000 and the bid quantity is 32000. The open interest for PNB is 251736000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

PNB share price Live :PNB trading at ₹109.38, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹104.61 The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹109.38, which represents a 4.56% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 4.77, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for PNB News {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 29 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹110.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.45 (+22.47%) & ₹8.05 (+24.81%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 29 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹1.7 (-49.25%) & ₹0.45 (-57.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1528.3 15.25 1.01 1694.35 990.25 118580.06 Bank Of Baroda 234.75 7.6 3.35 240.0 146.5 121397.73 Punjab National Bank 109.06 4.45 4.25 107.84 44.41 120086.14 Union Bank Of India 143.4 3.05 2.17 145.05 60.32 98010.28 IDBI Bank 86.87 3.31 3.96 86.97 42.88 93406.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹108.54, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹104.61 The stock price of Punjab National Bank is currently ₹108.54. It has experienced a percent change of 3.76, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.93, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹105.44 and a high of ₹109.19 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 107.5 as against previous close of 105.25 Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 105.95. The bid price stands at 106.05 with a bid quantity of 104,000. On the other hand, the offer price is 106.15 with an offer quantity of 56,000. The open interest for Punjab National Bank is 261,872,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹105.94, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹104.61 As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹105.94. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.33.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.09% 3 Months 33.62% 6 Months 67.47% YTD 9.14% 1 Year 94.6%

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹105.7, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹104.61 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹105.7, representing a 1.04% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 1.09. Click here for Punjab National Bank Profit Loss