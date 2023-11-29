Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹79.59, while the low was ₹75.6. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹86,502.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,141,900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of ₹78.16 and a high price of ₹79.32 on the current day.
Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.35. The bid price stands at 78.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 78.5. The offer quantity is 24,000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 72,000, showing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest for the stock is 94,256,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹78.56. There has been a 3.37% percent change, with a net change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.37% and the actual increase in price is 2.56.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|22.71%
|6 Months
|52.67%
|YTD
|39.15%
|1 Year
|47.1%
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) shows that its stock price is ₹78.56 with a percent change of 3.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.37% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is 2.56, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.56.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,141,900. The closing price for the day was ₹76.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!