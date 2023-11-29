Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.56 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 76 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 79.59, while the low was 75.6. The market capitalization of PNB is 86,502.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,141,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 78.16 and a high price of 79.32 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 79.0 as against previous close of 78.75

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.35. The bid price stands at 78.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 78.5. The offer quantity is 24,000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 72,000, showing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest for the stock is 94,256,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.56, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹76

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 78.56. There has been a 3.37% percent change, with a net change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.37% and the actual increase in price is 2.56.

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months22.71%
6 Months52.67%
YTD39.15%
1 Year47.1%
29 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.56, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹76

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) shows that its stock price is 78.56 with a percent change of 3.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.37% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is 2.56, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.56.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,141,900. The closing price for the day was 76.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.