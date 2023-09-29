Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹81.65 and closed at ₹81.52. The stock reached a high of ₹82.6 and a low of ₹79.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB stands at ₹87,680.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹81.85, while the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 7,024,176.

