Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹81.65 and closed at ₹81.52. The stock reached a high of ₹82.6 and a low of ₹79.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB stands at ₹87,680.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹81.85, while the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 7,024,176.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹79.63. It has experienced a percent change of -2.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.89, further confirming the decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total trading volume was 7,024,176 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹81.52 per share.
