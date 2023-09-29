Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 81.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.63 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 81.65 and closed at 81.52. The stock reached a high of 82.6 and a low of 79.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB stands at 87,680.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 81.85, while the 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 7,024,176.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹79.63, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹81.52

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 79.63. It has experienced a percent change of -2.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.89, further confirming the decline in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹81.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total trading volume was 7,024,176 shares. The closing price for the day was 81.52 per share.

