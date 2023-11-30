Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Shares Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 79.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.98 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 78.9 and closed at 78.56. The stock had a high of 79.32 and a low of 78.08. PNB has a market capitalization of 87,152.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,487,751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 79.3 as against previous close of 79.35

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 78.5. The bid price stands at 78.5, while the offer price is 78.65. The offer quantity is 48,000, and the bid quantity is 72,000. The stock has an open interest of 53,384,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.98, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹79.15

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 78.98. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.17, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.17 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months21.36%
6 Months52.65%
YTD40.21%
1 Year50.76%
30 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹79.15, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹78.56

The current price of Punjab National Bank stock is 79.15. It has shown a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.59.

30 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹78.56 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 3,487,751 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 78.56.

