Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹71.93 and closed at ₹69.81. The stock had a high of ₹74.12 and a low of ₹70.92. PNB's market capitalization is ₹80,556.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The stock had a volume of 4,540,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.15%
|3 Months
|22.48%
|6 Months
|40.0%
|YTD
|29.58%
|1 Year
|70.12%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹73.16. There has been a 4.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.
