Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 73.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.19 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 71.93 and closed at 69.81. The stock had a high of 74.12 and a low of 70.92. PNB's market capitalization is 80,556.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 38.95. The stock had a volume of 4,540,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.19, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹73.16

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 73.19. There has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.

30 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.15%
3 Months22.48%
6 Months40.0%
YTD29.58%
1 Year70.12%
30 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.16, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹69.81

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 73.16. There has been a 4.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹69.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank recorded a BSE volume of 4,540,224 shares. The closing price for the day was 69.81.

