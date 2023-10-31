Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees stock gains

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹73.69 and closed at ₹73.16. The stock reached a high of ₹73.69 and a low of ₹72.35. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹80,501.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,444,222 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|22.73%
|6 Months
|40.0%
|YTD
|29.58%
|1 Year
|69.72%
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹73.93, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.82. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change in price is 0.82.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 3,444,222. The closing price for the shares was ₹73.16.
