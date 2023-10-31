Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees stock gains

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹73.69 and closed at ₹73.16. The stock reached a high of ₹73.69 and a low of ₹72.35. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹80,501.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,444,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.