Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 73.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.93 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 73.69 and closed at 73.16. The stock reached a high of 73.69 and a low of 72.35. The market capitalization of PNB is 80,501.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,444,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months22.73%
6 Months40.0%
YTD29.58%
1 Year69.72%
31 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.93, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹73.11

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 73.93, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.82. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change in price is 0.82.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹73.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 3,444,222. The closing price for the shares was 73.16.

