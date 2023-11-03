Hello User
Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 40.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.86 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at 40.84 and closed at 40.38. The high for the day was 40.95 and the low was 40.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 27,168.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 53.61 and the 52-week low is 16. The BSE volume for the day was 48,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.86, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹40.38

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price is 40.86. There has been a percent change of 1.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.48, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.48 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab & Sind Bank stock had a low price of 40.5 and a high price of 40.95 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹40.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank had a volume of 48,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of 40.38.

