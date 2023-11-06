Hello User
Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 40.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.54 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The Punjab & Sind Bank opened at 40.84 and closed at 40.38 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 41.15, while the low was 40.25. The bank's market capitalization is currently at 26,995.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 53.61, while the 52-week low is 16. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 149,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.54, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹40.38

The current stock price of Punjab & Sind Bank is 40.54, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹40.38 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank had a trading volume of 149,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 40.38.

