Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

The Punjab & Sind Bank opened at ₹40.84 and closed at ₹40.38 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹41.15, while the low was ₹40.25. The bank's market capitalization is currently at ₹26,995.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹53.61, while the 52-week low is ₹16. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 149,016 shares.
