Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank faces negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 40.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.32 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at 39.76 and closed at 40.54. The stock had a high of 40.15 and a low of 39. The market capitalization of the bank is 26,183.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 53.61, while the 52-week low is 16. The total BSE volume for the day was 468,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹39.32, down -3.01% from yesterday's ₹40.54

The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price is 39.32. There has been a percent change of -3.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.22, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months29.46%
6 Months21.79%
YTD16.74%
1 Year111.26%
07 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹39.32, down -3.01% from yesterday's ₹40.54

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 39.32, which reflects a percent change of -3.01. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.01%. The net change is -1.22, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22. Overall, this data suggests a negative performance of the Punjab & Sind Bank stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹40.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank had a volume of 468,627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 40.54.

