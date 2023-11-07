Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank faces negative trading day

On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at ₹39.76 and closed at ₹40.54. The stock had a high of ₹40.15 and a low of ₹39. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹26,183.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹53.61, while the 52-week low is ₹16. The total BSE volume for the day was 468,627 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹39.32. There has been a percent change of -3.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|29.46%
|6 Months
|21.79%
|YTD
|16.74%
|1 Year
|111.26%
The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹39.32, which reflects a percent change of -3.01. The net change is -1.22.
On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank had a volume of 468,627 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹40.54.
