comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 11:04:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.15 -0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.2 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.2 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.75 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.85 -0.94%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank sees positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank sees positive trading day

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 40.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.72 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind BankPremium
Punjab & Sind Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at 39.51 and closed at 39.32. The stock's high for the day was 40.5, while the low was 39.07. The market capitalization of the bank is 26,842.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 53.61, and the 52-week low is 17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 185,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:03:04 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.72, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹40.31

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 40.72. There has been a 1.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38:38 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Federal Bank147.950.50.34152.55120.931309.2
Bank Of Maharashtra43.960.110.2551.922.629587.26
Punjab & Sind Bank40.770.461.1453.6117.7527633.04
RBL Bank235.73.451.49256.6131.614131.82
Karur Vysya Bank152.851.91.26152.7592.812228.18
08 Nov 2023, 10:28:08 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.77, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹40.31

The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 40.77, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is an increase of 0.46. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10:45 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab & Sind Bank stock reached a low of 40.25 and a high of 41.27 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:46 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45:19 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹41.22, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹40.31

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 41.22, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.26% from its previous value and has gained 0.91 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:33 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months28.29%
6 Months26.13%
YTD19.41%
1 Year119.02%
08 Nov 2023, 09:23:26 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.51, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹40.31

According to the current data, the stock price of Punjab & Sind Bank is 40.51. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:19:09 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹39.32 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank had a trading volume of 185,352 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 39.32.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App