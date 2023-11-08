Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at ₹39.51 and closed at ₹39.32. The stock's high for the day was ₹40.5, while the low was ₹39.07. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹26,842.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹53.61, and the 52-week low is ₹17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 185,352 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.72, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹40.31 The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹40.72. There has been a 1.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Federal Bank 147.95 0.5 0.34 152.55 120.9 31309.2 Bank Of Maharashtra 43.96 0.11 0.25 51.9 22.6 29587.26 Punjab & Sind Bank 40.77 0.46 1.14 53.61 17.75 27633.04 RBL Bank 235.7 3.45 1.49 256.6 131.6 14131.82 Karur Vysya Bank 152.85 1.9 1.26 152.75 92.8 12228.18

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.77, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹40.31 The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.77, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is an increase of 0.46. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab & Sind Bank stock reached a low of ₹40.25 and a high of ₹41.27 on the current day.

Punjab & Sind Bank Live Updates PUNJAB & SIND BANK More Information

Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹41.22, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹40.31 The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹41.22, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.26% from its previous value and has gained 0.91 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.68% 3 Months 28.29% 6 Months 26.13% YTD 19.41% 1 Year 119.02%

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.51, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹40.31 According to the current data, the stock price of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹40.51. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹39.32 on last trading day On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank had a trading volume of 185,352 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹39.32.