Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank opened at ₹39.51 and closed at ₹39.32. The stock's high for the day was ₹40.5, while the low was ₹39.07. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹26,842.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹53.61, and the 52-week low is ₹17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 185,352 shares.
The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹40.72. There has been a 1.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Federal Bank
|147.95
|0.5
|0.34
|152.55
|120.9
|31309.2
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|43.96
|0.11
|0.25
|51.9
|22.6
|29587.26
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|40.77
|0.46
|1.14
|53.61
|17.75
|27633.04
|RBL Bank
|235.7
|3.45
|1.49
|256.6
|131.6
|14131.82
|Karur Vysya Bank
|152.85
|1.9
|1.26
|152.75
|92.8
|12228.18
The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.77, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is an increase of 0.46. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
The Punjab & Sind Bank stock reached a low of ₹40.25 and a high of ₹41.27 on the current day.
The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹41.22, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.26% from its previous value and has gained 0.91 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|28.29%
|6 Months
|26.13%
|YTD
|19.41%
|1 Year
|119.02%
According to the current data, the stock price of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹40.51. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank had a trading volume of 185,352 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹39.32.
