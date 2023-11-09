Hello User
Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 40.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.83 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank opened at 40.89 and closed at 40.31, with a high of 41.27 and a low of 39.61. The market capitalization is 26,523.0 crore. The 52-week high is 53.61 and the 52-week low is 17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 284,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months26.49%
6 Months25.91%
YTD18.07%
1 Year116.58%
09 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹39.83, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹40.31

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that its price is 39.83. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.48, indicating a decrease of 0.48 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹40.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank had a volume of 284,867 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 40.31.

