Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank Stock Plummets

Punjab & Sind Bank opened at ₹40.89 and closed at ₹40.31, with a high of ₹41.27 and a low of ₹39.61. The market capitalization is ₹26,523.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹53.61 and the 52-week low is ₹17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 284,867 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.38%
|3 Months
|26.49%
|6 Months
|25.91%
|YTD
|18.07%
|1 Year
|116.58%
The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹39.83. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.48, indicating a decrease of ₹0.48 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Punjab & Sind Bank had a volume of 284,867 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹40.31.
