Punjab & Sind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 39.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.67 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The last day of trading for Punjab & Sind Bank saw an open price of 40.63 and a close price of 39.83. The stock reached a high of 40.63 and a low of 39.56. The market capitalization of the bank is at 26,887.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 53.61, while the 52-week low is 17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 88,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹39.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Punjab & Sind Bank on the BSE was 88,103. The closing price of the shares was 39.83.

