Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank shares plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab & Sind Bank stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 40.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.03 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab & Sind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The last day of trading for Punjab & Sind Bank saw an open price of 40.79 and a close price of 40.08. The stock reached a high of 40.79 and a low of 40.25. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 27,348.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 53.61, while the 52-week low is 17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7,966 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price update :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.03, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹40.38

The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 40.03 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.99%
3 Months21.2%
6 Months25.71%
YTD18.81%
1 Year118.53%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today :Punjab & Sind Bank trading at ₹40.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹40.08

The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price is 40.35. There has been a 0.67 percent change, with a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27 from its previous value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Punjab & Sind Bank share price Live :Punjab & Sind Bank closed at ₹40.08 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank recorded a volume of 7966 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 40.08.

