Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank shares plummet in trading

The last day of trading for Punjab & Sind Bank saw an open price of ₹40.79 and a close price of ₹40.08. The stock reached a high of ₹40.79 and a low of ₹40.25. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹27,348.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹53.61, while the 52-week low is ₹17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7,966 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.