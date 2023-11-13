Punjab & Sind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab & Sind Bank shares plummet in trading

The last day of trading for Punjab & Sind Bank saw an open price of ₹40.79 and a close price of ₹40.08. The stock reached a high of ₹40.79 and a low of ₹40.25. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹27,348.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹53.61, while the 52-week low is ₹17.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7,966 shares.
The current data of Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.03 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|3 Months
|21.2%
|6 Months
|25.71%
|YTD
|18.81%
|1 Year
|118.53%
The current data for Punjab & Sind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹40.35. There has been a 0.67 percent change, with a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27 from its previous value.
On the last day, Punjab & Sind Bank recorded a volume of 7966 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹40.08.
