PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

PVR Inox opened at ₹1764.9 and closed at ₹1760.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1780 and a low of ₹1756.55. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is ₹17320.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1925 and ₹1336.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR is a leading cinema exhibition company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1777. The bid price stands at 1778.15, while the offer price is at 1780.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 407. The open interest for PVR is 6,150,991. PVR is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the Indian cinema industry.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is ₹1770.7. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.95 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.53%
|3 Months
|25.48%
|6 Months
|18.11%
|YTD
|3.07%
|1 Year
|2.68%
The current data of PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is ₹1767.9. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.
On the last day, the trading volume for PVR Inox on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 18,445 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,760.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!