PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
PVR Inox stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1773.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1770.7 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox

PVR Inox opened at 1764.9 and closed at 1760.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1780 and a low of 1756.55. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is 17320.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1925 and 1336.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST PVR Inox October futures opened at 1778.95 as against previous close of 1776.5

PVR is a leading cinema exhibition company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1777. The bid price stands at 1778.15, while the offer price is at 1780.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 407. The open interest for PVR is 6,150,991. PVR is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the Indian cinema industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1770.7, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1773.65

The current data of PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is 1770.7. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.95 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST PVR Inox Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST PVR Inox share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.53%
3 Months25.48%
6 Months18.11%
YTD3.07%
1 Year2.68%
19 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1767.9, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1760.85

The current data of PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is 1767.9. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST PVR Inox share price Live :PVR Inox closed at ₹1760.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for PVR Inox on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 18,445 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,760.85.

