PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, PVR Inox opened at ₹1773.65 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹1786.3, while the low was ₹1736.15. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is ₹17,070.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1925, and the 52-week low is ₹1336.5. The BSE volume for the day was 53,776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of PVR Inox is ₹1714. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.63% or a net change of -28.4.
The current day's low price of PVR Inox stock is ₹1707.55, while the high price is ₹1761.15.
The current price of PVR Inox stock is ₹1727.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -15.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and has dropped by ₹15.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|24.01%
|6 Months
|15.63%
|YTD
|1.42%
|1 Year
|-2.05%
The current stock price of PVR Inox is ₹1745 with a net change of 2.6, resulting in a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change is positive at 2.6.
On the last day, the BSE volume for PVR Inox was 53,776 shares, and the closing price was ₹1773.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!