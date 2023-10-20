Hello User
PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 1742.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1714 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox

On the last day, PVR Inox opened at 1773.65 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 1786.3, while the low was 1736.15. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is 17,070.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1925, and the 52-week low is 1336.5. The BSE volume for the day was 53,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1714, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1742.4

As of the current data, the stock price of PVR Inox is 1714. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.63% or a net change of -28.4.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of PVR Inox stock is 1707.55, while the high price is 1761.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1727.35, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1742.4

The current price of PVR Inox stock is 1727.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -15.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and has dropped by 15.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST PVR Inox Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST PVR Inox share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months24.01%
6 Months15.63%
YTD1.42%
1 Year-2.05%
20 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1745, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1742.4

The current stock price of PVR Inox is 1745 with a net change of 2.6, resulting in a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change is positive at 2.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST PVR Inox share price Live :PVR Inox closed at ₹1773.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for PVR Inox was 53,776 shares, and the closing price was 1773.65.

