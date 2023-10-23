PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

On the last day, PVR Inox opened at ₹1750 and closed at ₹1742.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1761.15 and a low of ₹1686. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is currently ₹16,597.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1925 and the 52-week low is ₹1336.5. The BSE volume for PVR Inox on that day was 23,111 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1647.75, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1693.9 The current data for PVR and Inox stock shows that the stock price is ₹1647.75 with a percentage change of -2.72. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by ₹46.15.

Top active options for PVR Inox Top active call options for PVR Inox at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-77.85%) & ₹1.9 (-74.15%) respectively. Top active put options for PVR Inox at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.05 (+308.74%) & ₹10.3 (+221.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1645, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹1693.9 The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the price is ₹1645 with a percent change of -2.89. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 2.89% from the previous trading session. The net change is -48.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹48.9 in value. Overall, this data suggests that PVR Inox stock has experienced a decline in price.

PVR Inox share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PVR Inox 1647.0 -46.9 -2.77 1925.0 1336.5 16135.22 Tips Industries 346.8 -11.55 -3.22 383.0 143.35 4453.83 Prime Focus 91.1 -3.52 -3.72 130.95 64.75 2728.78 GFL 97.6 -5.06 -4.93 118.09 46.5 1072.14 Balaji Telefilms 66.9 -4.04 -5.69 80.0 35.3 676.56

PVR Inox October futures opened at 1705.4 as against previous close of 1691.3 PVR Inox is currently trading at a spot price of 1676 with a bid price of 1676.5 and an offer price of 1677.95. The offer quantity is 407 and the bid quantity is also 407. The stock has an open interest of 5528281.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1670, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1693.9 The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the price is ₹1670 with a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -23.9, indicating a decrease of ₹23.9 in the stock price.

PVR Inox share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.29% 3 Months 14.92% 6 Months 13.1% YTD -1.45% 1 Year -2.48%

PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1688.8, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1693.9 The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is ₹1688.8 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change is a decrease of 5.1 points.

