Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence
LIVE UPDATES

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 1693.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1647.75 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR InoxPremium
PVR Inox

On the last day, PVR Inox opened at 1750 and closed at 1742.4. The stock reached a high of 1761.15 and a low of 1686. The market capitalization of PVR Inox is currently 16,597.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1925 and the 52-week low is 1336.5. The BSE volume for PVR Inox on that day was 23,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:28:08 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of PVR Inox stock today was 1640 and the high price was 1700.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11:47 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1647.75, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1693.9

The current data for PVR and Inox stock shows that the stock price is 1647.75 with a percentage change of -2.72. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 46.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:50:20 AM IST

Top active options for PVR Inox

Top active call options for PVR Inox at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-77.85%) & 1.9 (-74.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for PVR Inox at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.05 (+308.74%) & 10.3 (+221.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42:44 AM IST

PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1645, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹1693.9

The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the price is 1645 with a percent change of -2.89. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 2.89% from the previous trading session. The net change is -48.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 48.9 in value. Overall, this data suggests that PVR Inox stock has experienced a decline in price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:33 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1647.0-46.9-2.771925.01336.516135.22
Tips Industries346.8-11.55-3.22383.0143.354453.83
Prime Focus91.1-3.52-3.72130.9564.752728.78
GFL97.6-5.06-4.93118.0946.51072.14
Balaji Telefilms66.9-4.04-5.6980.035.3676.56
23 Oct 2023, 10:14:49 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for PVR Inox stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1648 Today's high price: 1700

23 Oct 2023, 10:07:44 AM IST

PVR Inox October futures opened at 1705.4 as against previous close of 1691.3

PVR Inox is currently trading at a spot price of 1676 with a bid price of 1676.5 and an offer price of 1677.95. The offer quantity is 407 and the bid quantity is also 407. The stock has an open interest of 5528281.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:30 AM IST

PVR Inox share price update :PVR Inox trading at ₹1670, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1693.9

The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the price is 1670 with a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -23.9, indicating a decrease of 23.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

PVR Inox Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:38:16 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months14.92%
6 Months13.1%
YTD-1.45%
1 Year-2.48%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20:05 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Today :PVR Inox trading at ₹1688.8, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1693.9

The current data for PVR Inox stock shows that the stock price is 1688.8 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change is a decrease of 5.1 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:10:15 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Live :PVR Inox closed at ₹1742.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for PVR Inox on the BSE was 23,111. The closing price for the shares was 1,742.4.

