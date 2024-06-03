PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1349.9 and closed at ₹1309.75. The high for the day was ₹1349.9 and the low was ₹1318.65. The market capitalization was ₹12958.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1879.75 and ₹1247.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox touched a high of 1334.65 & a low of 1320.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1333.98
|Support 1
|1319.98
|Resistance 2
|1341.32
|Support 2
|1313.32
|Resistance 3
|1347.98
|Support 3
|1305.98
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox rose by 1.48% to reach ₹1329.15, while its industry counterparts showed mixed results. Tips Industries and Prime Focus are declining, whereas Panorama Studios International and GFL are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 2.75% and 2.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1329.15
|19.4
|1.48
|1879.75
|1247.85
|13041.86
|Tips Industries
|415.95
|-0.8
|-0.19
|531.1
|167.25
|5341.92
|Prime Focus
|101.35
|-1.05
|-1.03
|147.9
|79.45
|3035.8
|Panorama Studios International
|918.65
|33.4
|3.77
|1094.0
|145.05
|1143.42
|GFL
|70.75
|1.13
|1.62
|118.09
|52.9
|777.19
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1349.9 & ₹1318.65 yesterday to end at ₹1309.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend