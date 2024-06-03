Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PVR Inox Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1309.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1320.7 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1349.9 and closed at 1309.75. The high for the day was 1349.9 and the low was 1318.65. The market capitalization was 12958.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1879.75 and 1247.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox touched a high of 1334.65 & a low of 1320.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11333.98Support 11319.98
Resistance 21341.32Support 21313.32
Resistance 31347.98Support 31305.98
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox rose by 1.48% to reach 1329.15, while its industry counterparts showed mixed results. Tips Industries and Prime Focus are declining, whereas Panorama Studios International and GFL are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 2.75% and 2.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1329.1519.41.481879.751247.8513041.86
Tips Industries415.95-0.8-0.19531.1167.255341.92
Prime Focus101.35-1.05-1.03147.979.453035.8
Panorama Studios International918.6533.43.771094.0145.051143.42
GFL70.751.131.62118.0952.9777.19
03 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.32%; Futures open interest increased by 21.76%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1309.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1349.9 & 1318.65 yesterday to end at 1309.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.