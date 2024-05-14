Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1316.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Stock Price TodayPremium
PVR Inox Stock Price Today

PVR Inox Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1295.45 and closed at 1288.7. The high for the day was 1320, while the low was 1269. The market capitalization stands at 12947.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1879.75 and the 52-week low is 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 37169 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:39:09 AM IST

PVR Inox share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox touched a high of 1324.75 & a low of 1312.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11328.43Support 11316.38
Resistance 21332.62Support 21308.52
Resistance 31340.48Support 31304.33
14 May 2024, 10:16:33 AM IST

PVR Inox Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52:18 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.39% today, reaching 1321.95, in line with other companies in the industry. Its counterparts like Tips Industries, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a rise of 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1321.955.150.391879.751247.8512950.79
Tips Industries435.053.250.75531.1163.155587.22
Prime Focus99.82.452.52147.976.32989.38
Panorama Studios International880.01.40.161094.0145.051095.31
GFL78.11.652.16118.0952.9857.93
14 May 2024, 09:47:50 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for PVR Inox, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:38:51 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Live :PVR Inox trading at ₹1321, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1316.8

PVR Inox share price is at 1321 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1282.25 and 1332.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1282.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:23:39 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 1318.05. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has decreased by -9.09% to 1318.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months-6.13%
6 Months-19.67%
YTD-20.7%
1 Year-9.09%
14 May 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: Airtel, Siemens, BASF India, Apollo Tyres, PVR Inox among 97 companies to post earnings on May 14

Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html

14 May 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

PVR Inox share price Today : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11332.9Support 11282.25
Resistance 21351.25Support 21249.95
Resistance 31383.55Support 31231.6
14 May 2024, 08:35:00 AM IST

PVR Inox share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 42.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy7778
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

PVR Inox share price update : PVR Inox volume yesterday was 539 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 704 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 502 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

PVR Inox share price NSE Live :PVR Inox closed at ₹1288.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1320 & 1269 yesterday to end at 1288.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

