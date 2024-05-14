PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

PVR Inox Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1295.45 and closed at ₹1288.7. The high for the day was ₹1320, while the low was ₹1269. The market capitalization stands at ₹12947.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 37169 shares traded.
PVR Inox touched a high of 1324.75 & a low of 1312.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1328.43
|Support 1
|1316.38
|Resistance 2
|1332.62
|Support 2
|1308.52
|Resistance 3
|1340.48
|Support 3
|1304.33
The stock price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.39% today, reaching ₹1321.95, in line with other companies in the industry. Its counterparts like Tips Industries, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a rise of 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1321.95
|5.15
|0.39
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12950.79
|Tips Industries
|435.05
|3.25
|0.75
|531.1
|163.15
|5587.22
|Prime Focus
|99.8
|2.45
|2.52
|147.9
|76.3
|2989.38
|Panorama Studios International
|880.0
|1.4
|0.16
|1094.0
|145.05
|1095.31
|GFL
|78.1
|1.65
|2.16
|118.09
|52.9
|857.93
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for PVR Inox, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
PVR Inox share price is at ₹1321 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1282.25 and ₹1332.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1282.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹1318.05. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has decreased by -9.09% to ₹1318.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|-6.13%
|6 Months
|-19.67%
|YTD
|-20.7%
|1 Year
|-9.09%
Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html
The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1332.9
|Support 1
|1282.25
|Resistance 2
|1351.25
|Support 2
|1249.95
|Resistance 3
|1383.55
|Support 3
|1231.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 42.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 502 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1320 & ₹1269 yesterday to end at ₹1288.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
