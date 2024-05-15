Active Stocks
PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox closed today at ₹1289.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

48 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1297.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1289.05 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights Premium
PVR Inox Share Price Highlights

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox opened at 1324.75 and closed at 1316.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1336 and a low of 1282.35. The market capitalization was 12,737.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 1879.75 and a 52-week low of 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 82,476 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:00:01 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has a 4.21% MF holding & 16.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.29% in december to 4.21% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.83% in december to 16.80% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40:50 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has a return on equity (ROE) of -0.44% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment (ROI) of -0.23%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.62% and 5.81% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:05:32 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has experienced a significant decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a notable increase in revenue of 179.40% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 61071.00 cr, showing a slight increase of 0.00% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 19.59% and a profit decrease of -90.04% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:37 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 46.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy7778
    Hold2333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1000
15 May 2024, 06:03:49 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by 0.66% to reach 1289.05, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. Tips Industries is declining, but Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1289.05-8.6-0.661879.751247.8512628.48
Tips Industries435.9-4.6-1.04531.1163.155598.13
Prime Focus99.00.00.0147.976.32965.41
Panorama Studios International888.950.00.01094.0145.051106.45
GFL77.50.150.19118.0952.9851.34
15 May 2024, 05:30:06 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox stock's price fluctuated today with the low reaching 1273 and the high reaching 1297.6.

15 May 2024, 04:33:47 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.88%; Futures open interest increased by 3.73%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in PVR Inox indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:50:48 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed today at ₹1289.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price closed the day at 1289.05 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1298.6 , 1311.7 , 1324.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1272.45 , 1259.4 , 1246.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32:47 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:11:33 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1286, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1286 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1275.7 and 1329.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1275.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1329.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:40 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:45:13 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -36.13% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded by 2 PM is 36.13% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1286.9, a decrease of 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42:47 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1293.58 and 1283.08 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1283.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1293.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11287.93Support 11282.58
Resistance 21290.87Support 21280.17
Resistance 31293.28Support 31277.23
15 May 2024, 02:12:47 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:04:39 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1286, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1286 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1275.7 and 1329.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1275.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1329.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48:38 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 164.71% higher than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 1 PM is 164.71% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1284.65, up by -1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:43:27 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1293.67 and 1279.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1279.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1293.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11293.58Support 11283.08
Resistance 21299.27Support 21278.27
Resistance 31304.08Support 31272.58
15 May 2024, 01:17:30 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 3.97%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in PVR Inox indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:05:08 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The PVR Inox stock reached a low price of 1273 and a high price of 1297.6 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:49:27 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 234.70% higher than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 12 AM is 234.70% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1291.1, a decrease of -0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35:55 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, PVR and Inox reached a high of 1291.0 and a low of 1277.0. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1283.98 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11293.67Support 11279.67
Resistance 21299.33Support 21271.33
Resistance 31307.67Support 31265.67
15 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:17:57 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1284, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1284 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1275.7 and 1329.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1275.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1329.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:51:27 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 202.04% higher than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 11 AM is 202.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1282.45, showing a decrease of -1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:36:33 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1288.83 and 1271.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1271.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1288.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11283.98Support 11273.58
Resistance 21290.92Support 21270.12
Resistance 31294.38Support 31263.18
15 May 2024, 11:28:05 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1280.15, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1280.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1275.7 and 1329.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1275.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1329.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:14:24 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox has decreased by 1.2% to 1282.1, while its competitors like Tips Industries, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.1% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1282.1-15.55-1.21879.751247.8512560.39
Tips Industries444.03.50.79531.1163.155702.16
Prime Focus99.050.050.05147.976.32966.91
Panorama Studios International897.058.10.911094.0145.051116.54
GFL77.80.450.58118.0952.9854.63
15 May 2024, 11:05:06 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:51:20 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 175.74% higher than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the volume of PVR Inox traded was 175.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1284, a decrease of -1.05%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1290.8 & a low of 1273.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11288.83Support 11271.03
Resistance 21298.72Support 21263.12
Resistance 31306.63Support 31253.23
15 May 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:16 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:40:41 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.75%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for PVR Inox indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:31:28 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1283.75, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1297.65

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1283.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1275.7 and 1329.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1275.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1329.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:21:32 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PVR Inox has decreased by -1.36% and is currently trading at 1280.00. Over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has dropped by -11.44% to 1280.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-6.86%
6 Months-20.78%
YTD-21.8%
1 Year-11.44%
15 May 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST

PVR Inox to shut 70 screens in FY25, lower capex, adopt multi-pronged growth strategy

15 May 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.65Support 11275.7
Resistance 21359.8Support 21251.9
Resistance 31383.6Support 31221.75
15 May 2024, 08:37:11 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 45.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy7778
    Hold2333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1000
15 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 736 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1919 k & BSE volume was 82 k.

15 May 2024, 08:05:04 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1316.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1336 & 1282.35 yesterday to end at 1316.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

