PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox closed today at ₹1322.45, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 1286.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1322.45 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights Premium
PVR Inox Share Price Highlights

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1295.7 and closed at 1297.65. The stock reached a high of 1297.6 and a low of 1273. The market capitalization stood at 12648.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75 and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 47903 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05:25 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox has a 4.21% MF holding & 16.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.29% in december to 4.21% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.83% in december to 16.80% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39:39 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox had a ROE of -0.44% and a return on investment of -0.23% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.62% and 5.81% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:00:58 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 179.40% over the last three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 61071.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 19.59% and a profit decrease of -90.04% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:32:14 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 42.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy6778
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1000
16 May 2024, 06:10:30 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of PVR Inox rose by 2.79% today, reaching 1322.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Prime Focus and GFL are declining, whereas Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1322.4535.852.791879.751247.8512976.11
Tips Industries440.84.61.05531.1163.155661.06
Prime Focus97.5-1.5-1.52147.976.32920.48
Panorama Studios International910.716.151.811094.0145.051133.53
GFL76.58-0.93-1.2118.0952.9841.23
16 May 2024, 05:39:39 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox stock's low price today was 1289.65 and the high price was 1325.15.

16 May 2024, 04:30:07 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -6.23%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:53:35 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed today at ₹1322.45, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price closed the day at 1322.45 - a 2.79% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1334.57 , 1346.53 , 1370.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1299.07 , 1275.53 , 1263.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:48:20 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -10.40% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 3 PM is down by 10.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1322.45, a decrease of 2.79%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:33:18 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:10:05 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1319.4, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of 1298.6 & second resistance of 1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 03:01:34 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 03:01:11 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1305.40
10 Days1317.75
20 Days1361.96
50 Days1359.41
100 Days1452.66
300 Days1567.31
16 May 2024, 02:50:05 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -26.61% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 2 PM is down by 26.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1316.25, a decrease of 2.3%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:42:06 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1312.95 and a low of 1305.05. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1312.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11315.18Support 11307.28
Resistance 21318.02Support 21302.22
Resistance 31323.08Support 31299.38
16 May 2024, 02:14:25 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 44.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:08:20 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1307, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of 1298.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1311.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1311.7 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:04 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -29.15% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 1 PM is down by 29.15% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1306.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.55%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:43:44 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1315.65 and a low of 1305.55. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11312.88Support 11302.78
Resistance 21319.32Support 21299.12
Resistance 31322.98Support 31292.68
16 May 2024, 01:17:22 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.13%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:05:49 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox reached a low of 1289.65 and a high of 1322.55 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:45:06 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.16% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 12 AM is 25.16% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1314.15, a decrease of 2.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:33:51 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1325.7 and 1305.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1305.15 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1325.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11318.7Support 11313.75
Resistance 21321.35Support 21311.45
Resistance 31323.65Support 31308.8
16 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:21:10 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1305.40
10 Days1317.75
20 Days1361.96
50 Days1359.41
100 Days1452.66
300 Days1567.31
16 May 2024, 12:12:13 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1319, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of 1298.6 & second resistance of 1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:55:40 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.03% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded by 11 AM is 4.03% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1315, down by 2.21%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:38:01 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox reached a peak of 1322.55 and a low of 1302.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1308.08 and 1312.67, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11325.7Support 11305.15
Resistance 21334.4Support 21293.3
Resistance 31346.25Support 31284.6
16 May 2024, 11:29:39 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1317.95, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of 1298.6 & second resistance of 1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:19:46 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox rose by 2.04% to reach 1312.8, outperforming its peers. While Tips Industries and GFL saw a decline, Prime Focus and Panorama Studios International experienced an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1312.826.22.041879.751247.8512881.43
Tips Industries430.75-5.45-1.25531.1163.155531.99
Prime Focus99.250.250.25147.976.32972.9
Panorama Studios International899.04.450.51094.0145.051118.96
GFL76.57-0.94-1.21118.0952.9841.12
16 May 2024, 11:05:00 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 43.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:49:50 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.56% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 10 AM is down by 53.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1310.45, a decrease of 1.85%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:35:44 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1303.7 & a low of 1290.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11308.08Support 11294.53
Resistance 21312.67Support 21285.57
Resistance 31321.63Support 31280.98
16 May 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, PVR Inox's stock price increased by 0.42% to reach 1292, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tips Industries, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are declining, while Prime Focus, another competitor, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1292.05.40.421879.751247.8512677.33
Tips Industries432.75-3.45-0.79531.1163.155557.68
Prime Focus99.550.550.56147.976.32981.89
Panorama Studios International885.5-9.05-1.011094.0145.051102.16
GFL77.3-0.21-0.27118.0952.9849.14
16 May 2024, 09:42:31 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for PVR Inox indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:37:58 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1292.75, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1292.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1272.45 and 1298.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1272.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1298.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17:19 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at 1294.00. Over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has decreased by -10.45% to 1294.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months-7.6%
6 Months-22.11%
YTD-22.53%
1 Year-10.45%
16 May 2024, 09:02:34 AM IST

PVR Inox Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 61.15% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/pvr-inox-q4-results-live-loss-falls-by-61-15-yoy-11715806140396.html

16 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11298.6Support 11272.45
Resistance 21311.7Support 21259.4
Resistance 31324.75Support 31246.3
16 May 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 46.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 1068 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 739 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1020 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04:07 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1297.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1297.6 & 1273 yesterday to end at 1297.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

