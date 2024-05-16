PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox closed today at 1322.45, up 2.79% from yesterday's 1286.6

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1295.7 and closed at ₹1297.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1297.6 and a low of ₹1273. The market capitalization stood at ₹12648.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 47903 shares.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox has a 4.21% MF holding & 16.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.29% in december to 4.21% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.83% in december to 16.80% in march quarter.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox had a ROE of -0.44% and a return on investment of -0.23% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.62% and 5.81% respectively.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 179.40% over the last three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 61071.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 19.59% and a profit decrease of -90.04% in the fourth quarter.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 42.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of PVR Inox rose by 2.79% today, reaching ₹1322.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Prime Focus and GFL are declining, whereas Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1322.45
|35.85
|2.79
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12976.11
|Tips Industries
|440.8
|4.6
|1.05
|531.1
|163.15
|5661.06
|Prime Focus
|97.5
|-1.5
|-1.52
|147.9
|76.3
|2920.48
|Panorama Studios International
|910.7
|16.15
|1.81
|1094.0
|145.05
|1133.53
|GFL
|76.58
|-0.93
|-1.2
|118.09
|52.9
|841.23
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox stock's low price today was ₹1289.65 and the high price was ₹1325.15.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price closed the day at ₹1322.45 - a 2.79% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1334.57 , 1346.53 , 1370.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1299.07 , 1275.53 , 1263.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 3 PM is down by 10.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1322.45, a decrease of 2.79%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1298.6 & second resistance of ₹1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1305.40
|10 Days
|1317.75
|20 Days
|1361.96
|50 Days
|1359.41
|100 Days
|1452.66
|300 Days
|1567.31
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 2 PM is down by 26.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1316.25, a decrease of 2.3%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1312.95 and a low of 1305.05. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1312.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1315.18
|Support 1
|1307.28
|Resistance 2
|1318.02
|Support 2
|1302.22
|Resistance 3
|1323.08
|Support 3
|1299.38
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1298.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1311.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1311.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 1 PM is down by 29.15% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1306.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.55%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1315.65 and a low of 1305.55. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1312.88
|Support 1
|1302.78
|Resistance 2
|1319.32
|Support 2
|1299.12
|Resistance 3
|1322.98
|Support 3
|1292.68
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox reached a low of ₹1289.65 and a high of ₹1322.55 on the current trading day.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 12 AM is 25.16% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1314.15, a decrease of 2.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1325.7 and 1305.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1305.15 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1325.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1318.7
|Support 1
|1313.75
|Resistance 2
|1321.35
|Support 2
|1311.45
|Resistance 3
|1323.65
|Support 3
|1308.8
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1305.40
|10 Days
|1317.75
|20 Days
|1361.96
|50 Days
|1359.41
|100 Days
|1452.66
|300 Days
|1567.31
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1298.6 & second resistance of ₹1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded by 11 AM is 4.03% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1315, down by 2.21%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox reached a peak of 1322.55 and a low of 1302.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1308.08 and 1312.67, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1325.7
|Support 1
|1305.15
|Resistance 2
|1334.4
|Support 2
|1293.3
|Resistance 3
|1346.25
|Support 3
|1284.6
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PVR Inox has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1298.6 & second resistance of ₹1311.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1324.75. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1324.75 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox rose by 2.04% to reach ₹1312.8, outperforming its peers. While Tips Industries and GFL saw a decline, Prime Focus and Panorama Studios International experienced an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1312.8
|26.2
|2.04
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12881.43
|Tips Industries
|430.75
|-5.45
|-1.25
|531.1
|163.15
|5531.99
|Prime Focus
|99.25
|0.25
|0.25
|147.9
|76.3
|2972.9
|Panorama Studios International
|899.0
|4.45
|0.5
|1094.0
|145.05
|1118.96
|GFL
|76.57
|-0.94
|-1.21
|118.09
|52.9
|841.12
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 10 AM is down by 53.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1310.45, a decrease of 1.85%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1303.7 & a low of 1290.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1308.08
|Support 1
|1294.53
|Resistance 2
|1312.67
|Support 2
|1285.57
|Resistance 3
|1321.63
|Support 3
|1280.98
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, PVR Inox's stock price increased by 0.42% to reach ₹1292, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tips Industries, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are declining, while Prime Focus, another competitor, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1292.0
|5.4
|0.42
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12677.33
|Tips Industries
|432.75
|-3.45
|-0.79
|531.1
|163.15
|5557.68
|Prime Focus
|99.55
|0.55
|0.56
|147.9
|76.3
|2981.89
|Panorama Studios International
|885.5
|-9.05
|-1.01
|1094.0
|145.05
|1102.16
|GFL
|77.3
|-0.21
|-0.27
|118.09
|52.9
|849.14
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for PVR Inox indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1292.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1272.45 and ₹1298.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1272.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1298.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹1294.00. Over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has decreased by -10.45% to ₹1294.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|-7.6%
|6 Months
|-22.11%
|YTD
|-22.53%
|1 Year
|-10.45%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1298.6
|Support 1
|1272.45
|Resistance 2
|1311.7
|Support 2
|1259.4
|Resistance 3
|1324.75
|Support 3
|1246.3
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1020 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1297.6 & ₹1273 yesterday to end at ₹1297.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
