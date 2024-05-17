PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox closed today at 1320.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's 1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1303.95 and closed at ₹1286.6. The high for the day was ₹1325.15 and the low was ₹1289.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹12976.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 63425 shares traded.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has a 4.21% MF holding & 16.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.29% in december to 4.21% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.83% in december to 16.80% in march quarter.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -0.44%, with a return on investment value of -0.23%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.62% and 5.81% respectively.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 179.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 61071.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 19.59% and a profit decline of -90.04% in the fourth quarter.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 42.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by -0.13% to reach ₹1320.75, while its industry peers are experiencing a mixed day. Panorama Studios International and GFL are both declining, whereas Tips Industries and Prime Focus are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1320.75
|-1.7
|-0.13
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12959.43
|Tips Industries
|443.0
|4.15
|0.95
|531.1
|163.15
|5689.32
|Prime Focus
|100.3
|2.25
|2.29
|147.9
|76.3
|3004.35
|Panorama Studios International
|905.0
|-8.8
|-0.96
|1094.0
|145.05
|1126.43
|GFL
|75.6
|-0.63
|-0.83
|118.09
|52.9
|830.47
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox stock's low price for the day was ₹1317.15, while the high price reached was ₹1334.65.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend. This could suggest that the stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price closed the day at ₹1320.75 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1335.72 , 1343.83 , 1353.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1317.77 , 1307.93 , 1299.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 3 PM is 51.25% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1320.75, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1327.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1299.07 and ₹1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1297.96
|10 Days
|1310.37
|20 Days
|1357.02
|50 Days
|1357.52
|100 Days
|1448.01
|300 Days
|1566.49
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 2 PM is 43.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1319.9, down by 0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1325.4 and 1318.95 levels over the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1318.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1325.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1322.08
|Support 1
|1314.98
|Resistance 2
|1326.82
|Support 2
|1312.62
|Resistance 3
|1329.18
|Support 3
|1307.88
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1323.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1299.07 and ₹1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 1 PM is 46.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1323.15, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1328.65 and 1321.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1321.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1328.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1325.4
|Support 1
|1318.95
|Resistance 2
|1329.3
|Support 2
|1316.4
|Resistance 3
|1331.85
|Support 3
|1312.5
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox reached a low of ₹1319.7 and a high of ₹1334.65 on the current day.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 12 AM is 47.06% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1325.2, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1330.32 and 1321.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1321.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1330.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1328.65
|Support 1
|1321.05
|Resistance 2
|1333.6
|Support 2
|1318.4
|Resistance 3
|1336.25
|Support 3
|1313.45
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1326.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1299.07 and ₹1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded by 11 AM is 62.78% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1327.5, down by 0.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1329.4 and 1319.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1319.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1329.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1330.32
|Support 1
|1321.17
|Resistance 2
|1334.98
|Support 2
|1316.68
|Resistance 3
|1339.47
|Support 3
|1312.02
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1325.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1299.07 and ₹1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox increased by 0.26% today, reaching ₹1325.85. Among its peers, Tips Industries is declining, while Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1325.85
|3.4
|0.26
|1879.75
|1247.85
|13009.48
|Tips Industries
|437.35
|-1.5
|-0.34
|531.1
|163.15
|5616.75
|Prime Focus
|101.35
|3.3
|3.37
|147.9
|76.3
|3035.8
|Panorama Studios International
|931.0
|17.2
|1.88
|1094.0
|145.05
|1158.79
|GFL
|76.4
|0.17
|0.22
|118.09
|52.9
|839.25
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for PVR Inox until 10 AM is down by 14.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1330 reflecting a decrease of 0.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1329.8 & a low of 1320.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1329.4
|Support 1
|1319.6
|Resistance 2
|1334.5
|Support 2
|1314.9
|Resistance 3
|1339.2
|Support 3
|1309.8
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.06% to reach ₹1323.2, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Tips Industries, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PVR Inox
|1323.2
|0.75
|0.06
|1879.75
|1247.85
|12983.47
|Tips Industries
|441.15
|2.3
|0.52
|531.1
|163.15
|5665.56
|Prime Focus
|99.2
|1.15
|1.17
|147.9
|76.3
|2971.4
|Panorama Studios International
|943.85
|30.05
|3.29
|1094.0
|145.05
|1174.79
|GFL
|77.15
|0.92
|1.21
|118.09
|52.9
|847.49
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. There is a possibility that the stock could reach a bottom or begin to reverse course in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1324 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1299.07 and ₹1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.18% today, trading at ₹1324.85. Over the past year, PVR Inox shares have decreased by -3.23% to ₹1324.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|-5.02%
|6 Months
|-20.37%
|YTD
|-20.29%
|1 Year
|-3.23%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1334.57
|Support 1
|1299.07
|Resistance 2
|1346.53
|Support 2
|1275.53
|Resistance 3
|1370.07
|Support 3
|1263.57
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1325.15 & ₹1289.65 yesterday to end at ₹1286.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
