PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox closed today at 1320.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's 1322.45

49 min read . 08:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : PVR Inox stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1322.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1320.75 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights

PVR Inox Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1303.95 and closed at 1286.6. The high for the day was 1325.15 and the low was 1289.65. The market capitalization stood at 12976.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75 and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 63425 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has a 4.21% MF holding & 16.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.29% in december to 4.21% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.83% in december to 16.80% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -0.44%, with a return on investment value of -0.23%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.62% and 5.81% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 179.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 61071.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 19.59% and a profit decline of -90.04% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 42.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy6777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1000
17 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by -0.13% to reach 1320.75, while its industry peers are experiencing a mixed day. Panorama Studios International and GFL are both declining, whereas Tips Industries and Prime Focus are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1320.75-1.7-0.131879.751247.8512959.43
Tips Industries443.04.150.95531.1163.155689.32
Prime Focus100.32.252.29147.976.33004.35
Panorama Studios International905.0-8.8-0.961094.0145.051126.43
GFL75.6-0.63-0.83118.0952.9830.47
17 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox stock's low price for the day was 1317.15, while the high price reached was 1334.65.

17 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.99%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend. This could suggest that the stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed today at ₹1320.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price closed the day at 1320.75 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1335.72 , 1343.83 , 1353.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1317.77 , 1307.93 , 1299.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.25% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 3 PM is 51.25% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1320.75, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1327.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1327.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1299.07 and 1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1297.96
10 Days1310.37
20 Days1357.02
50 Days1357.52
100 Days1448.01
300 Days1566.49
17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.23% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 2 PM is 43.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1319.9, down by 0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1325.4 and 1318.95 levels over the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1318.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1325.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11322.08Support 11314.98
Resistance 21326.82Support 21312.62
Resistance 31329.18Support 31307.88
17 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1323.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1323.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1299.07 and 1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.78% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 1 PM is 46.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1323.15, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1328.65 and 1321.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1321.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1328.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11325.4Support 11318.95
Resistance 21329.3Support 21316.4
Resistance 31331.85Support 31312.5
17 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.93%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox reached a low of 1319.7 and a high of 1334.65 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.06% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 12 AM is 47.06% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1325.2, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1330.32 and 1321.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1321.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1330.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11328.65Support 11321.05
Resistance 21333.6Support 21318.4
Resistance 31336.25Support 31313.45
17 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1297.96
10 Days1310.37
20 Days1357.02
50 Days1357.52
100 Days1448.01
300 Days1566.49
17 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1326.25, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1326.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1299.07 and 1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.78% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The volume of PVR Inox traded by 11 AM is 62.78% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1327.5, down by 0.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1329.4 and 1319.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1319.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1329.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11330.32Support 11321.17
Resistance 21334.98Support 21316.68
Resistance 31339.47Support 31312.02
17 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1325.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1325.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1299.07 and 1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PVR Inox increased by 0.26% today, reaching 1325.85. Among its peers, Tips Industries is declining, while Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1325.853.40.261879.751247.8513009.48
Tips Industries437.35-1.5-0.34531.1163.155616.75
Prime Focus101.353.33.37147.976.33035.8
Panorama Studios International931.017.21.881094.0145.051158.79
GFL76.40.170.22118.0952.9839.25
17 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.35% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for PVR Inox until 10 AM is down by 14.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1330 reflecting a decrease of 0.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1329.8 & a low of 1320.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.4Support 11319.6
Resistance 21334.5Support 21314.9
Resistance 31339.2Support 31309.8
17 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.06% to reach 1323.2, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Tips Industries, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, and GFL. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1323.20.750.061879.751247.8512983.47
Tips Industries441.152.30.52531.1163.155665.56
Prime Focus99.21.151.17147.976.32971.4
Panorama Studios International943.8530.053.291094.0145.051174.79
GFL77.150.921.21118.0952.9847.49
17 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.57%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. There is a possibility that the stock could reach a bottom or begin to reverse course in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1324, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1322.45

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1324 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1299.07 and 1334.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1299.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1334.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.18% today, trading at 1324.85. Over the past year, PVR Inox shares have decreased by -3.23% to 1324.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.74%
3 Months-5.02%
6 Months-20.37%
YTD-20.29%
1 Year-3.23%
17 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11334.57Support 11299.07
Resistance 21346.53Support 21275.53
Resistance 31370.07Support 31263.57
17 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 956 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 757 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1286.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1325.15 & 1289.65 yesterday to end at 1286.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.