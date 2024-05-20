PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1331.85, reached a high of ₹1331.85, and a low of ₹1321.4 before closing at ₹1324.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹13017.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1879.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6744 shares traded.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1326.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1317.77 and ₹1335.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1317.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1335.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.13% to reach ₹1326.70 today. However, over the past 1-year period, the price of PVR Inox shares has dropped by -3.60% to ₹1326.70. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.86%
|3 Months
|-6.09%
|6 Months
|-19.95%
|YTD
|-20.14%
|1 Year
|-3.6%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1335.72
|Support 1
|1317.77
|Resistance 2
|1343.83
|Support 2
|1307.93
|Resistance 3
|1353.67
|Support 3
|1299.82
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1331.85 & ₹1321.4 yesterday to end at ₹1324.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
