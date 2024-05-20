Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1324.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1326.7 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1331.85, reached a high of 1331.85, and a low of 1321.4 before closing at 1324.95. The market capitalization stood at 13017.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1879.75 and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: null

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1326.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1324.95

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1326.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1317.77 and 1335.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1317.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1335.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The current share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.13% to reach 1326.70 today. However, over the past 1-year period, the price of PVR Inox shares has dropped by -3.60% to 1326.70. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.86%
3 Months-6.09%
6 Months-19.95%
YTD-20.14%
1 Year-3.6%
20 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11335.72Support 11317.77
Resistance 21343.83Support 21307.93
Resistance 31353.67Support 31299.82
20 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 956 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 757 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1324.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1331.85 & 1321.4 yesterday to end at 1324.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.