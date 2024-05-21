Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Soar with Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

8 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1324.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.75 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1331.85 and closed at 1324.95. The high for the day was 1331.85 and the low was 1321.4. The market capitalization stood at 13017.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75 and the low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.36%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially starting a reversal in the near future.

21 May 2024, 09:39:33 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1338.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1324.75

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1338.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1336.27. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:24:46 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 1330.15. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has dropped by -3.42% to 1330.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-6.15%
6 Months-19.91%
YTD-20.1%
1 Year-3.42%
21 May 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.37Support 11322.47
Resistance 21333.08Support 21319.28
Resistance 31336.27Support 31315.57
21 May 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 42.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1000
21 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 34 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 655 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1324.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1331.85 & 1321.4 yesterday to end at 1324.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

