PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at ₹1331.85 and closed at ₹1324.95. The high for the day was ₹1331.85 and the low was ₹1321.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹13017.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1879.75 and the low was ₹1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6744 shares.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.36%
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in PVR Inox, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially starting a reversal in the near future.
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1338.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1324.75
PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at ₹1338.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1336.27. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹1330.15. However, over the past year, the price of PVR Inox shares has dropped by -3.42% to ₹1330.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-6.15%
|6 Months
|-19.91%
|YTD
|-20.1%
|1 Year
|-3.42%
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1329.37
|Support 1
|1322.47
|Resistance 2
|1333.08
|Support 2
|1319.28
|Resistance 3
|1336.27
|Support 3
|1315.57
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 42.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 34 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 655 k
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1324.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1331.85 & ₹1321.4 yesterday to end at ₹1324.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
