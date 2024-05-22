Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox shares rise in positive trading today
LIVE UPDATES

PVR Inox share price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox shares rise in positive trading today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : PVR Inox stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1348.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.4 per share. Investors should monitor PVR Inox stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PVR Inox opened at 1325 and closed at 1324.75. The stock reached a high of 1358.05 and a low of 1318. The market capitalization stood at 13234.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1879.75 and the 52-week low was 1247.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:51 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1348.77 and 1341.37 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1341.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1348.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11349.2Support 11340.8
Resistance 21353.65Support 21336.85
Resistance 31357.6Support 31332.4
22 May 2024, 01:16:45 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.07%

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates a potential shift in the current downward trend, suggesting the stock may be reaching a bottom or preparing for a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:02:36 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price live: Today's Price range

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, PVR Inox stock reached a low of 1330 and a high of 1353.65.

22 May 2024, 12:49:53 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.91% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PVR Inox until 12 AM is 58.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1346, a decrease of 0.21%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:37:13 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, PVR Inox reached a high of 1349.4 and a low of 1342.0. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1346.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11348.77Support 11341.37
Resistance 21352.78Support 21337.98
Resistance 31356.17Support 31333.97
22 May 2024, 12:26:08 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1311.28
10 Days1309.28
20 Days1344.67
50 Days1353.06
100 Days1434.18
300 Days1563.92
22 May 2024, 12:24:25 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox Short Term and Long Term Trends

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PVR Inox share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:10:04 PM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1349.4, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1348.8

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1349.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1324.28 and 1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:48:37 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.54% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PVR Inox by 11 AM is 62.54% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1345.95, down by 0.21%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:41:52 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1348.37 and 1330.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1330.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1348.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.37Support 11340.82
Resistance 21349.13Support 21338.03
Resistance 31351.92Support 31335.27
22 May 2024, 11:25:14 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox trading at ₹1342.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1348.8

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox share price is at 1342.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1324.28 and 1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:16:24 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by -0.38% to reach 1343.7, while its industry peers are showing a mixed trend. Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are declining, whereas Prime Focus and GFL are experiencing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1343.7-5.1-0.381879.751247.8513184.62
Tips Industries420.4-7.65-1.79531.1164.45399.07
Prime Focus99.20.850.86147.976.32971.4
Panorama Studios International887.0-1.6-0.181094.0145.051104.03
GFL75.10.320.43118.0952.9824.97
22 May 2024, 11:05:04 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 40.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5777
    Hold3233
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
22 May 2024, 10:49:16 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.97% lower than yesterday

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PVR Inox traded until 10 AM is down by 61.97% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1343.6, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39:38 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox touched a high of 1348.35 & a low of 1330.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11348.37Support 11330.02
Resistance 21357.53Support 21320.83
Resistance 31366.72Support 31311.67
22 May 2024, 10:17:07 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PVR Inox dropped by 0.7% to reach 1339.3, while its industry peers are showing mixed results. Tips Industries and Panorama Studios International are experiencing a decline, whereas Prime Focus and GFL are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.07% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PVR Inox1339.3-9.5-0.71879.751247.8513141.45
Tips Industries422.85-5.2-1.21531.1164.45430.54
Prime Focus98.950.60.61147.976.32963.92
Panorama Studios International875.0-13.6-1.531094.0145.051089.09
GFL74.90.120.16118.0952.9822.78
22 May 2024, 09:41:50 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in PVR Inox indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:34:37 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox trading at ₹1348.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1348.8

PVR Inox Share Price Live Updates: PVR Inox share price is at 1348.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1324.28 and 1366.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1324.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1366.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24:14 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The share price of PVR Inox has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 1350.35. Over the past year, PVR Inox shares have seen a 0.10% increase to 1350.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.0%
3 Months-3.06%
6 Months-20.0%
YTD-18.67%
1 Year0.1%
22 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PVR Inox on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11364.65Support 11322.85
Resistance 21382.15Support 21298.55
Resistance 31406.45Support 31281.05
22 May 2024, 08:36:08 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 39.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy5777
    Hold3233
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1100
22 May 2024, 08:21:32 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox volume yesterday was 909 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 679 k

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03:11 AM IST

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: PVR Inox closed at ₹1324.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1358.05 & 1318 yesterday to end at 1324.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

